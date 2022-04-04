Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $192.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.30 and a 200 day moving average of $191.98. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $157.75 and a 12 month high of $234.84. The firm has a market cap of $620.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $31,091.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 963 shares of company stock valued at $185,220. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

