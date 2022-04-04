Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Edap Tms stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $241.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edap Tms by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

