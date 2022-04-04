Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. Dorchester Minerals has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 75.11%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.639 dividend. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.96%.

In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $10,586,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $10,098,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter worth about $1,625,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

