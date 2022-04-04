Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Shares of EA opened at $125.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,285,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

