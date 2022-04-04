Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $60.30 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.89% of Eagle Materials worth $60,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $125.97 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

