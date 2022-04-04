Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.08.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.11. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Radian Group by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

