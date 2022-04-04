Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 1,327,677 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,327,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,127,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.79% of New York Times at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in New York Times by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,015,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 79,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYT opened at $46.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

