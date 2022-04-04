EDUCare (EKT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

EDUCare (EKT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $629,586.19 and $1.62 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00037881 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00108315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity?iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

