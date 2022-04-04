KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $54.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. KBR has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 607.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.17.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $1,124,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in KBR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

