Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 246.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $4.62 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.78.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $1,039,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at about $4,947,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $1,151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,667,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth $68,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

