Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $66.17 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,600 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $66,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $113.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

