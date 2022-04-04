Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 11,900 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.34% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $68,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 667,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,329,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $151.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.54 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.