S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $70,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.14.

S&P Global stock opened at $407.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $359.40 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

