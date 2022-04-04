Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $87.70 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 36.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

