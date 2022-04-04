Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. Costamare has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $18.01.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costamare will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Costamare by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,204,000 after acquiring an additional 75,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 95,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costamare by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after acquiring an additional 157,787 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 74,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Costamare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 747,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

