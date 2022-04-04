Barclays Lowers PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $72.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on PHM. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.91.

PHM opened at $42.37 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 23.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

