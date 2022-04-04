The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.4% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,194,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 28,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $137.00 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average of $154.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

