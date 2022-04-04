State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 136 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pool were worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,938,217,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after buying an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,943,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Pool by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 388,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pool by 7.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,539,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $425.03 on Monday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $351.87 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $454.88 and a 200-day moving average of $493.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $559.75.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

