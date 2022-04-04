State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 4,990 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,157 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,416,000 after purchasing an additional 72,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,656,000 after purchasing an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 41.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,434,000 after purchasing an additional 772,802 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,193,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,345,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,093,000 after purchasing an additional 256,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $142.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.51 and a 12-month high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

