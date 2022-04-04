Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $15,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,400,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,009 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,138,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,648 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.16.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

