Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 52.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 39.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 34.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,065 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $64.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

