State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $16.43 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 372,928 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $16,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,113,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 183.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,560 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 525.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,786 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 56.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,867 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

