Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $17,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

SWK opened at $140.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.62 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

