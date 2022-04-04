Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $9.39 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

In related news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $457,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 333.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 261,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

