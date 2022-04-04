Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $9.39 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 333.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 261,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
