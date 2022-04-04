StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.91.

REGI stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $881.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

