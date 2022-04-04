Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

RGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of RGP opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $564.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

In other Resources Connection news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 134,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 54,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,552 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

