RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.00.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of ROLL opened at $195.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.76 and its 200-day moving average is $203.34. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $165.99 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,433,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,614,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 705,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.