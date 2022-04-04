StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.23%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $435,594.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after acquiring an additional 136,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,146,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,417,000 after acquiring an additional 278,029 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,975,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,228,000 after acquiring an additional 390,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 364.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,377,000 after acquiring an additional 719,127 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after buying an additional 164,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

