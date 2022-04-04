Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of SAFT opened at $93.06 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $226.42 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

