Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $90.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 139,733.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 71.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $90.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($42.54) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

