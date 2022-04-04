Brokerages Set EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Target Price at $30.00

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,845,000 after acquiring an additional 666,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 526,837 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,734,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,396,000 after purchasing an additional 129,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $23.53 on Friday. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

