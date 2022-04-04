Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHGG. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.92.

CHGG opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 14.19. Chegg has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $96.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $75,509,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 136,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 92,096 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $1,077,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth $4,245,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 236,091 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

