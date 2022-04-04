OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $73.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.
KIDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $229,046.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $56.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $73.91.
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
