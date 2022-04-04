Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.31.

NYSE:H opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.83.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

