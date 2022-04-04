Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.86.

Shares of HII stock opened at $202.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.63 and a 200-day moving average of $194.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

