StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $72.31 on Thursday. Cutera has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,033.15 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.25.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cutera will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Cutera by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

