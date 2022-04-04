Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

DLTH stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $361.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. Duluth has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $20.78.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duluth will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Duluth by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Duluth by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

