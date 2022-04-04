Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 479,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $26,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 440,222 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $46.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.35.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

