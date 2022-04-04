Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $28,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $133.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.06 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.17.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

