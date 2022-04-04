State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $29,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $339.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.20 and its 200 day moving average is $318.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.19 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

