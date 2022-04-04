Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.22.

RRR stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.40. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,499,000 after buying an additional 1,135,704 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 214,261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 966,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after acquiring an additional 966,318 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,791,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $30,748,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2,522.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 481,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

