SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.63.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $164.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average of $206.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $192,495,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $104,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after acquiring an additional 265,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,392,000 after acquiring an additional 180,928 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

