StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SELB. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

SELB stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

