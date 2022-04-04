Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $193.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $149.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $80.78 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.45.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,360,000 after purchasing an additional 259,782 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 362,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after purchasing an additional 331,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 502,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 530,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.