Brokerages Set Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price at $161.41

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Splunk stock opened at $147.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.24 and its 200-day moving average is $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Splunk has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

