Analysts Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target at $27.50

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 140.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

