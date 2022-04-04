Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $323.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $323.40.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,606,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after buying an additional 519,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after buying an additional 176,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,133,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,382,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOH opened at $339.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $347.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

