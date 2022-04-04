State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,070 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Amphenol worth $30,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 22.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,504,000 after buying an additional 122,453 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Amphenol by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,011,000 after buying an additional 436,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Amphenol by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after buying an additional 57,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Shares of APH stock opened at $75.57 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

