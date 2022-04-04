Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.61% of Agree Realty worth $30,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Agree Realty by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,503,000 after purchasing an additional 354,599 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Agree Realty by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Agree Realty by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,661,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,949,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

ADC opened at $67.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.29.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 152.81%.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.