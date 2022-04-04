State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,182 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $32,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $98.42 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.